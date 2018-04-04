Publica Price Reaches $0.21 (PBL)

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Publica has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $6,835.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Publica token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003090 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin and EtherDelta. During the last week, Publica has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00692577 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00179904 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032512 BTC.

Publica Profile

Publica’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Publica is medium.com/publicaio. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO. Publica’s official website is publica.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Publica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Publica using one of the exchanges listed above.

