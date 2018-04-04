Pundi X [NEW] (NPXS) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Day

Pundi X [NEW] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Pundi X [NEW] has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $614,874.00 worth of Pundi X [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X [NEW] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X [NEW] token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003167 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00703335 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00173202 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Pundi X [NEW] Token Profile

Pundi X [NEW]’s total supply is 31,156,682,492 tokens. Pundi X [NEW]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs. The official message board for Pundi X [NEW] is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X [NEW]’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X [NEW] Token Trading

Pundi X [NEW] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, IDEX and CoinBene. It is not presently possible to purchase Pundi X [NEW] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X [NEW] must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X [NEW] using one of the exchanges listed above.

