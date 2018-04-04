Pure Cycle (PCYO) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pure Cycle to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pure Cycle and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Cycle $1.22 million -$1.71 million N/A Pure Cycle Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 22.80

Pure Cycle’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pure Cycle.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Cycle has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Cycle’s rivals have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Cycle and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Cycle -72.21% -2.14% -2.08% Pure Cycle Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pure Cycle and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Cycle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pure Cycle Competitors 86 221 249 13 2.33

As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Pure Cycle’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pure Cycle has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Pure Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Pure Cycle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pure Cycle rivals beat Pure Cycle on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area. The Company is engaged in selling water service to customers, using water rights owned or controlled by the Company and developing infrastructure to divert, treat and distribute that water and collect, treat and reuse wastewater. The Company owns a portfolio of water rights located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area, Southeastern Colorado in the Arkansas River, and the Western Slope of Colorado in the Colorado River. The Company’s Denver area assets include Rangeview Water, the Lowry Range Property, Sky Ranch and Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

