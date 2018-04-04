Scott Dietzen Sells 125,000 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $2,423,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Dietzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Scott Dietzen sold 125,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $2,671,250.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Scott Dietzen sold 125,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $2,443,750.00.

NYSE PSTG opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Pure Storage to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pure Storage by 151.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

