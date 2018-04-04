Reviewing Pure Storage (PSTG) & Its Rivals

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer storage devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pure Storage to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pure Storage and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Storage $1.02 billion -$177.60 million N/A Pure Storage Competitors $6.15 billion $250.36 million 16.88

Pure Storage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pure Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Storage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Storage -17.36% -37.84% -18.58% Pure Storage Competitors -2.36% 28.92% 3.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pure Storage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Storage 1 6 14 0 2.62 Pure Storage Competitors 161 841 1084 90 2.51

Pure Storage currently has a consensus target price of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.93%. As a group, “Computer storage devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.41%. Given Pure Storage’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pure Storage has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Pure Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Computer storage devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Pure Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Computer storage devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pure Storage has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Storage’s peers have a beta of 1.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pure Storage peers beat Pure Storage on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc. provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. Its business model replaces the forklift upgrade cycle with an Evergreen Storage model. Its primary offerings include its FlashArray and FlashBlade products, inclusive of its Purity Operating Environment (Purity OE) software, its Pure1 cloud-based software, and FlashStack, its joint converged infrastructure solution with Cisco. Its customers include large and mid-size organizations across a diverse set of industry verticals, including cloud-based software and service providers, consumer Web, education, energy, financial services, governments, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail and telecommunications.

