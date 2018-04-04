PureVidz (VIDZ) One Day Volume Tops $68.00

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, PureVidz has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. PureVidz has a market cap of $341,564.00 and $68.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureVidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PureVidz Coin Profile

VIDZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz.

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

