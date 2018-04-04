PVH (PVH) PT Set at $160.00 by B. Riley

PVH (NYSE:PVH) has been assigned a $160.00 target price by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PVH from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Wells Fargo set a $180.00 price target on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PVH from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.28.

NYSE PVH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,950. PVH has a 52 week low of $96.85 and a 52 week high of $157.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11,610.18, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $445,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,300 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $323,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $900,086. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of PVH by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

