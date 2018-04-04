PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of +7% to ~$9.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.26 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.20-2.25 EPS.

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $155.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,610.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. PVH has a one year low of $96.85 and a one year high of $157.96.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. B. Riley began coverage on PVH in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.28.

In related news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $445,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $323,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $900,086 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

