William Blair Comments on Teleflex Incorporated’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued on Saturday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2018 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFX. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.56.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $251.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,486.66, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $191.04 and a 1 year high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.17 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $636,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Deren sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $347,455.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock worth $4,347,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

