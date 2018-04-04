Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Contura Energy (CNTE) Cut by Analyst

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Contura Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Contura Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $18.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Contura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Clarkson Capital downgraded Contura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Contura Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of CNTE stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. Contura Energy has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $696.63, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.28.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

