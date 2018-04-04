Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report released on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2019 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Shares of RS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.01. 423,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $6,244.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $461,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,691.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,322 shares of company stock worth $5,431,021. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

