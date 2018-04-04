Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s Q1 2019 Earnings (DFRG)

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $121.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.12 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.10 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DFRG opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.17, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 159,038 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 802,824 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 974,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 903,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 483,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 467,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $241,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,194.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

