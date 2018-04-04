Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for PetIQ (PETQ) Boosted by Analyst

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of PetIQ in a report released on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of PETQ opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $996,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $136,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,527,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 241,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 223,502 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc is engaged in manufacturing and distributing pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel in the United States. The Company provides retail stores with third-party brands, including Frontline Plus, Heartgard Plus, PetAction Plus, Advecta II, Pet Lock Plus, Pet Lock Max, TruProfen and Heartshield.

