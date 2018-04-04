Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for William Lyon Homes (WLH) Reduced by Wedbush

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for William Lyon Homes in a research note issued on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

WLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of William Lyon Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE WLH opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.42, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. William Lyon Homes has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $624.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.91 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $966,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,616,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,060,366.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,757. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 60.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

