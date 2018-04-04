Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 120,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 120,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $5,344,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,188 shares in the company, valued at $16,933,573.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,580. The firm has a market cap of $1,863.95, a PE ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 1.41. Q2 Holdings has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,549,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45,177 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 104,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 426,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 680,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

