Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) Lifted by Jefferies Group

Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2018 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.03 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Eaton to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34,199.14, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $465,663.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,086.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,823. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

