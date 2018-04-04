Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Issued By B. Riley

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report released on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst J. Levi-Ribner now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

CHMI stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $223.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.22.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 113.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 88.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 88,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage assets in the United States. Its principal objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation.

