QAD (QADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QADA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of QAD from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QAD from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get QAD alerts:

QADA stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. QAD has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its position in shares of QAD by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of QAD by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 480,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 83,358 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of QAD by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 39,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of QAD by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/qad-qada-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine.html.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.