Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 15,623 Shares of QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.41% of QCR worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QCR by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $624.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40. QCR Holdings has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.74 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 11.58%. analysts forecast that QCR Holdings will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,014 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $89,280.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,319.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,036 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,380.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

