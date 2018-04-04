Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact QCR (QCRH) Share Price

News articles about QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. QCR earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.2862045520678 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of QCRH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. 4,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. QCR has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 21.51%. sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 price objective on QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. QCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,380.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $89,280.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,319.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

