Financial Contrast: SEA (SE) versus Qlik Technologies (QLIK)

SEA (NYSE: SE) and Qlik Technologies (NASDAQ:QLIK) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SEA and Qlik Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA -141.10% N/A -48.73% Qlik Technologies -3.72% -7.44% -4.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SEA and Qlik Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Qlik Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEA presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 68.32%. Given SEA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than Qlik Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of SEA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEA and Qlik Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Qlik Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SEA beats Qlik Technologies on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEA

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites. In addition, it offers digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers; and payment processing services for Shopee, as well as acts as a payment processing platform for Garena's prepaid cards. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Qlik Technologies

