Qora Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:QORA)

Qora (CURRENCY:QORA) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Qora coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qora has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qora has a total market cap of $0.00 and $16.00 worth of Qora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qora Coin Profile

Qora (CRYPTO:QORA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2014. Qora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Qora’s official Twitter account is @qoracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qora is qora.org. The official message board for Qora is forum.qora.tech.

Qora Coin Trading

Qora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Qora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qora must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qora using one of the exchanges listed above.

