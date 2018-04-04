Qorvo (QRVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nomura raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Instinet raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $69.71 on Monday. Qorvo has a one year low of $62.68 and a one year high of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8,668.61, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $82,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,639.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,083.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

