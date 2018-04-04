Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Increased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 174.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,330,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,998 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,898,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,692,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,440,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $10,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $113,053.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock worth $43,410,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $507.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $478.64 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.84.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $403.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46,675.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.57. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $251.13 and a one year high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/qs-investors-llc-buys-3981-shares-of-intuitive-surgical-inc-isrg-updated-updated.html.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.