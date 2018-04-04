QS Investors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.19% of NCI Building Systems worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,675,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,643,000 after acquiring an additional 542,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,321,000 after buying an additional 37,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after buying an additional 270,357 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,524,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 157,145 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised NCI Building Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCI Building Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NCI Building Systems stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,170.73, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. NCI Building Systems has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.81 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NCI Building Systems will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCI Building Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Bradley Scott Little sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $53,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,355.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/qs-investors-llc-decreases-position-in-nci-building-systems-inc-ncs-updated-updated.html.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.