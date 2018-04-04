Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westport Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,440,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 149,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $99.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16,236.42, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.03 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.41 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

