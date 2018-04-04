QS Investors LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Devon Energy by 4,117.5% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,835,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,334 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Devon Energy by 2,921.0% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,223,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,985 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,888,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,202,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,778,000 after buying an additional 862,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,238,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,262,000 after buying an additional 667,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 19th. KLR Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $16,724.72, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Devon Energy had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

