QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.28% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.11 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

