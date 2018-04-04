QS Investors LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Oceaneering International worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OII. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,799,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 738,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,936,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,688,000 after acquiring an additional 731,348 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,623,000 after acquiring an additional 572,951 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 420,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 347,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OII. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $1,825.45, a PE ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $484.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

