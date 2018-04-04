Qtum Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $96.44 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.64 or 0.00198295 BTC on exchanges including Quoine, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000519 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 100,498,596 coins and its circulating supply is 88,498,596 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-coplete smart contract functionalities while still mantaining a an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum employs a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, Allcoin, Coinnest, Kucoin, LiteBit.eu, BigONE, CoolCoin, Quoine, Coinrail, Binance, EXX, OKEx, Lbank, Coinone, Gate.io, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Huobi, Bitfinex, CoinEgg, Qryptos, ZB.COM, COSS, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Liqui and Upbit. It is not currently possible to purchase Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.