Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Quad/Graphics an industry rank of 232 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NYSE:QUAD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,792. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,300.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

In other news, EVP David A. Blais sold 73,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,222,991.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman J Joel Quadracci sold 173,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $4,722,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,193,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,909. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 81,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

