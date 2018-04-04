QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Boosted by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $2,810,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.13 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.05.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $82,026.91, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/qualcomm-inc-qcom-shares-bought-by-amg-funds-llc-updated-updated.html.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.