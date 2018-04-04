QUALCOMM (QCOM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo

Research analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QCOM. Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82,026.91, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/qualcomm-qcom-research-coverage-started-at-wells-fargo-updated-updated.html.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.