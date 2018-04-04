Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Endo International plc (ENDP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Endo International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 475,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 340,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 136,873 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 307,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 57,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 221,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Endo International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,326.64, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Endo International plc has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 81.03% and a negative net margin of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $768.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

