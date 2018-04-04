The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Holdings Cut by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $787,926,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,185,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $518,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $300,476,000 after purchasing an additional 126,156 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 636,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $151,011,000 after purchasing an additional 206,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $221.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11,216.58, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 5,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 6,450 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $1,475,695.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,768,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $277.00) on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

