Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (CURE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CURE opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

In related news, Director Sang Goo Kim sold 20,000 shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,000.00.

