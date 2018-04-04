Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,612 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 717.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,748,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,110 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,970,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6,715.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,572,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,918 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343,813.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $120.95 and a twelve month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/quantres-asset-management-ltd-decreases-position-in-johnson-johnson-jnj-updated-updated.html.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.