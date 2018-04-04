Quantum Market Capitalization Reaches $7.01 Million (QAU)

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Quantum has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $14,974.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00001409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Gatehub. During the last week, Quantum has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00698534 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00184328 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035444 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035908 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 240,085,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,177,666 tokens. Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum project aims to bring institutional grade liquidity to the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, which is currently one of the main impediments to large scale adoption. Quantum will do this by deploying liquidity pools which will provide funds for margin trading to exchanges, connecting various markets by arbitraging price differences and making markets using price neutral algorithmic trading. Any income generated from the liquidity pool will be used to buy back Quantum tokens on the market at the best possible price and destroy them publically, making the QAU token a deflationary currency. “

Quantum Token Trading

Quantum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta, Gatehub and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.