Quark Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $2,486.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand, AEX and Bittylicious.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 254,902,641 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. “

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittylicious, AEX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.