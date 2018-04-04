Quebecoin Price Tops $0.0141 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $219,858.00 and $199.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quebecoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000791 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.