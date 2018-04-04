Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Quidel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CL King raised Quidel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,777.82, a P/E ratio of -757.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. Quidel has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.70. Quidel had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $561,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,413,602.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $1,595,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,880 shares of company stock worth $7,288,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 226,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

