Quidel (QDEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CL King upgraded Quidel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Quidel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. Quidel has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.70. Quidel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $561,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,413,602.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $188,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,880 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,882. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Quidel by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83,894 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

