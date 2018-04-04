QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Given $13.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $13.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given QuinStreet an industry rank of 98 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 50,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 229,717 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $2,878,354.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 862,358 shares of company stock worth $10,388,404 over the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 591,400 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 296,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. 340,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,773. The company has a market cap of $578.39, a P/E ratio of -206.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/quinstreet-inc-qnst-given-13-25-consensus-target-price-by-brokerages.html.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.