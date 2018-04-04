Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Share Price

News coverage about Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) has been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qumu earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6495270314568 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qumu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ QUMU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation (Qumu) is an enterprise video content management software company. The Company is engaged in providing tools businesses need to create, manage, secure, deliver and measure their videos. The Company operates through the enterprise video content management software business segment. Its video content management software solutions allow organizations to create, capture, organize and deliver content across the extended enterprise to a range of end points, including mobile devices and thick or thin clients.

