Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, First Analysis boosted their price objective on Quotient Technology to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Michael Horowitz sold 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $742,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,237,445 shares in the company, valued at $46,327,837.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,534 in the last three months. 11.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 116.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,223.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $93.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/quotient-technology-inc-quot-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc is a provider of digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers to engage shoppers through personalized and targeted promotions and media. Through the Company’s platform, CPGs and retailers are able to use online and in-store point-of-sale (POS) shopper data and analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.