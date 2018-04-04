Radian Group (RDN) Position Lifted by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,438,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,583,000 after buying an additional 377,393 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,362,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,903,000 after purchasing an additional 815,149 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,601,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 968,914 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,417,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,184,000 after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,198,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 856,375 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Shares of RDN opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4,113.25, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

