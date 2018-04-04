Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Short Interest Update

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,107,117 shares, a decrease of 3.8% from the February 28th total of 1,151,092 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,846 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.32 million. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. research analysts predict that Radiant Logistics will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Radiant Logistics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Radiant Logistics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/radiant-logistics-inc-rlgt-sees-large-drop-in-short-interest-updated.html.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics company, providing multi-modal transportation and logistics services. The Company is organized in two geographic operating segments: United States and Canada. Its transportation services for both the United States and Canada segments are placed into categories of freight forwarding and freight brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.