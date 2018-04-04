Radware (RDWR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Radware and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.67, a PEG ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $21.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.93 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application.

