RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.18. RAIT Financial Trust shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2936315 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAS. B. Riley set a $1.00 price objective on shares of RAIT Financial Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

The company has a current ratio of 16.83, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RAIT Financial Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAIT Financial Trust by 1,558.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,058 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RAIT Financial Trust by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 903,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 229,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of RAIT Financial Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on providing commercial real estate (CRE) financing throughout the United States. The core of its business is a full service CRE lending platform focused on first lien loans. It offers customized lending solutions to meet borrower needs and internal credit goals.

