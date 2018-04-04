Ralph W. Shrader Sells 30,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (NYSE:BAH) Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ralph W. Shrader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Ralph W. Shrader sold 200,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $7,784,000.00.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 990,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,918. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5,494.98, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. AXA bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $13,359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,460,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,671,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

